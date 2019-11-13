Alcoa downgraded, Freeport McMoRan upgraded at BAML

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -2.7% pre-market after BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $21 price target, citing limited catalysts and a cautious aluminum outlook.

BAML analyst Timna Tanners also notes that while AA's share price has gained 16% since reporting Q3, the aluminum price was up only 6% during that time, and thinks investors may be "overly enthusiastic" regarding the cost savings implied in the company's review.

At the same time, Tanners upgrades Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Buy from Neutral with a $14 target, saying she is looking past the company's "transition year" and expecting FCX's Grasberg asset to make a full contribution for copper and gold production.

While copper prices have lagged, Tanners notes support from labor disruptions in Peru and Chile, with added downside protection coming from the still relatively strong CTFC short position.

AA's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.

FCX's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.