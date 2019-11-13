Alcoa, Teck Resources downgraded; Freeport McMoRan upgraded at BAML
Nov. 13, 2019 8:22 AM ETAlcoa Corporation (AA), FCXAA, TECK, FCXBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor9 Comments
- Alcoa (NYSE:AA) -2.7% pre-market after BofA Merrill Lynch downgrades shares to Underperform from Neutral with a $21 price target, citing limited catalysts and a cautious aluminum outlook.
- BAML analyst Timna Tanners also notes that while AA's share price has gained 16% since reporting Q3, the aluminum price was up only 6% during that time, and thinks investors may be "overly enthusiastic" regarding the cost savings implied in the company's review.
- At the same time, the BAML analyst double downgrades Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK) to Underperform from Buy with a $16 target, citing a worse outlook for met coal as new supply and slower global growth are set to weigh on steel demand in next year.
- But Tanners upgrades Freeport McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) to Buy from Neutral with a $14 target, saying she is looking past the company's "transition year" and expecting FCX's Grasberg asset to make a full contribution for copper and gold production.
- While copper prices have lagged, Tanners notes support from labor disruptions in Peru and Chile, with added downside protection coming from the still relatively strong CTFC short position.
- AA's average Sell Side Rating is Bullish, while its Seeking Alpha Authors Rating and Quant Rating are both Neutral.