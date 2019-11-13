ADBE, CRM gain bull on sector trends

Piper Jaffray analyst Brent Bracelin names Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) as favorite application software stocks ahead of 2020, which Bracelin sees as a year of intensifying SaaS competition among the large names.
Bracelin says a more challenging economic environment could further shrink multiples across SaaS, potentially opening the door for a new wave of cloud consolidation.
The analyst sees ADBE and CRM with the potential to accelerate FCF growth above 20% Y/Y in 2020-21.
ADBE and CRM are both started at Overweight with targets of $339 and $190, respectively.
Adobe shares are down 0.2% pre-market to $291.12. CRM shares are down 0.3% to $162.93.
Now read: Salesforce: Clock Is Ticking »
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on ADBE