ADBE, CRM gain bull on sector trends

Piper Jaffray analyst Brent Bracelin names Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) and Salesforce (NYSE:CRM) as favorite application software stocks ahead of 2020, which Bracelin sees as a year of intensifying SaaS competition among the large names.

Bracelin says a more challenging economic environment could further shrink multiples across SaaS, potentially opening the door for a new wave of cloud consolidation.

The analyst sees ADBE and CRM with the potential to accelerate FCF growth above 20% Y/Y in 2020-21.

ADBE and CRM are both started at Overweight with targets of $339 and $190, respectively.