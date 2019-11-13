Sintx Technologies up 23% premarket

Nano cap Sintx Technologies (NASDAQ:SINT) is up 23% premarket on modest volume on no apparent news.

On November 1, it filed an S-1 for subscription rights to purchase units, each consisting of one share of Series C Convertible Preferred Stock and warrants.

In September it inked an amendment with Maxim Group increasing the maximum aggregate offering price of shares under its Equity Distribution Agreement.

On the working capital front, at the end of June it had $3.2M in cash and equivalents while operations consumed $3.0M in H1.