Major Chesapeake investor distributed stake to partners; shares +18%

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) says its second biggest investor, NGP Energy Capital Management, "made an in kind pro rata distribution of the shares" to partners of its funds.

CHK provided no further clarification in its statement after yesterday's close, but the sale of NGP's 310.8M shares could provide at least a partial explanation for the stock's precipitous decline in recent days.

CHK +18.6% pre-market; Reuters also reports Comstock Resources is in talks to buy CHK's Haynesville shale assets for more than $1B.

The P-E firm, which held a 16% stake in CHK with a market value of $208M, became a major shareholder after CHK bought WildHorse Resource Development for $1.86B earlier this year.

"Chesapeake continues to strongly believe our current capital and operating program, coupled with the planned 30% reduction in capital expenditures in 2020, will strengthen the financial position of the company for the long term," the company also said in its statement.

The news came after CHK fell to its lowest price in more than 25 years yesterday.