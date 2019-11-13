Acasti Pharma +5% premarket on Q2 results

Acasti Pharma (ACST) Q2 results (C$): Revenues: 0; R&D Expense: 5.2M (-42.9%); SG&A: 3.4M (+161.5%); Net loss: (28.3M) (-24.7%); loss/share: (0.34) (+45.2%); Quick Assets: 25.8M (-25.0%); CF Ops: (17.5M) (-43.4%).

The company is on track to report topline results for TRILOGY 1 in December 2019 and TRILOGY 2 in January 2020.

ACST is awarded $750,000 in grants from the Government of Canada.

On November 4, Acasti signed a two-year, fixed price supply agreement with Aker BioMarine for raw krill oil, the starting material for the production of CaPre.

Shares are up 5% premarket.

