Facebook Pay has mixed implications for Venmo, Cash App, analysts say

Facebook's (NASDAQ:FB) push to consolidate payment features into "Facebook Pay" has mixed implications for fintech pioneers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) and Square (NYSE:SQ), analysts say.

RBC's Dan Perlin sees the move as a negative for PayPal and Square in that Facebook Pay seems to be a stand-alone substitute for person-to-person apps like PayPal's Venmo and Square's Cash App.

While the announcement may be good for Facebook, it may be "even better" for PayPal, wrote MoffettNathanson's Lisa Ellis.

Facebook's huge user base means a small increase in commerce could result in large volume for partners including PayPal, she wrote, adding that Facebook Marketplace has ~800M users, but most transactions occur outside of the platform.

May be a non-event for Square, Ellis wrote, as Facebook's move seems focused on facilitating e-commerce, not on becoming a "neobank" like Square's Cash App.

