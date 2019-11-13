Aquestive up 4% premarket on Riluzole license deal

Thinly traded micro cap Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) perks up 4% premarket on light volume in reaction to its agreement with Italian drugmaker Zambon S.p.A. granting the latter development and commercialization rights to Riluzole Oral Film in the EU for the treatment of ALS.

Under the terms of the deal, Aquestive will receive an upfront payment, development and sales milestones and low double-digit royalties on net sales. Zambon will be responsible for regulatory filings and commercialization while Aquestive will be responsible for development and manufacturing.