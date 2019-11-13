Mosaic cut to Sell equivalent at J.P. Morgan on continued weak pricing outlook

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) -2.4% pre-market after J.P. Morgan downgrades shares to Underweight from Neutral with an $18 price target, trimmed from $20, saying it expects potash and phosphate fertilizer pricing to remain weak.

JPM's Jeffrey Zekauskas says his 2020 EBITDA forecast for MOS of $1.56B is ~15% lower than Wall Street consensus, as he assumes lower potash and phosphate returns for the company.

MOS cut its phosphate production by 500K tons in H1 2019 due to weak demand caused by wet weather, and some investors expect more normal weather conditions in 2020 will lift the supply/demand balance and lead to a better price outcome, but "we are less optimistic," Zekauskas writes.

