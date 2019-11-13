Nomura sees value in Norwegian Cruise Line

Nomura Instinet stays positive on Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) on its view that valuation is compelling at 9X the consensus 2020 EPS estimate.

"We expect the company’s investment in onboard amenities, new ships, and land-based leisure offerings to continue to generate industry-leading net yield," updates analyst Harry Curtis.

Curtis and team think NCLH can generate $1B to $1.5B of available cash annually, inclusive of new ship financing. That capital is seen going brand investments, onboard and land-based amenities and capital return to shareholders.

Nomura keeps a Buy rating on NCLH and price target of $64. Nomura isn't alone in its bullish view of the cruise line stock. 19 of 22 firms covering the stock have a Buy-equivalent rating.