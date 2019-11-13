Applied DNA Sciences down 64% premarket

Thinly traded nano cap Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) slumps 64% premarket on robust volume on profit-taking from yesterday's four-fold spike after announcing the successful DNA tagging of leather at a large Asian tannery.

Today, it filed an S-1 for a 2.3M-share stock offering plus warrants.

Update: The company has priced a public offering of 2.285M common shares, each with an accompanying five-year warrant to purchase one common share at $5.25 at a combined price of $5.25. Gross proceeds should be ~$12M. Closing date is November 15.

Yesterday's close was $19.00.