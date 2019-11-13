Progressive October NPW rises 12% Y/Y

Progressive's (NYSE:PGR) October net income of $304.7M, or 52 cents per share turns around from a loss of $31.7M, or 6 cents per share, in October 2018.

October net premiums written of $3.66B, up 12% Y/Y and net premiums earned of $3.51B, up 13% Y/Y.

Combined ratio of 94.0 improves from 95.9 in October 2018.

Policies in force of 22.2M rises 10% Y/Y -- total personal auto PIF of 14.7M up 11%; total personal lines PIF of 19.3M up 9%; total commercial lines PIF of 753K, up 8%; property business PIF of 2.16M, up 14%.