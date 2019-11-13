FS KKR offers to buy $405M of 2020 notes

FS KKR (NYSE:FSK) starts a cash tender offer for all $405M principal amount outstanding on 4.250% notes due 2020.

Offers $1,001.50 per $1,000 principal amount.

Tender offer set to expire at 5:00 PM ET, Nov. 19, 2019.

FS KKR also issues a notice of redemption for the 2020 notes; any notes not purchased in the tender offer will be redeemed in connection with the redemption.

Redemption date will be Dec. 16, 2019; redemption price will be 100% principal amount plus accrued and unpaid interest.