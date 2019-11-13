TechnipFMC enters into MoA to sell subsea vessel

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) says it expects to sell its G1201 S-lay and heavy-lift vessel to an unnamed buyer as part of its overall strategy to optimize the profile and size of its subsea fleet.

FTI says it entered into a Memorandum of Agreement to sell the vessel that also would provide five years of exclusivity for a list of named subsea projects in a specific jurisdiction and the right of first refusal for other projects.

As a result of the proposed sales price of the G1201 and its current book value and the book value of the G1200 sister vessel, FTI says it recorded a $125M non-cash asset impairment charge.