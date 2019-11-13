Analysts trim II-VI after weak earnings

Benchmark maintains a Buy rating on II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) and lowers the target from $53 to $48 after yesterday's earnings miss and downside forecast.

The firm says results felt pressure from "cyclical slowness, technology transitions and tariff concerns."

Benchmark expects the company's industrial and datacom markets to start recovering in FY21.

More action: Cowen (Outperform) drops its target by $10 to $43, but the fir says its long-term thesis remains unchanged.