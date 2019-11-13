Cintas on watch after Spruce Point attack

Spruce Point Capital issues a Strong Sell rating on Cintas (CTAS -3.2% ) and issues some harsh accusations.

"We believe Cintas’ Fire Protection Services business has committed fraud and is causing a public safety hazard by having workers conduct fire and safety inspections without proper licenses or permits, and falsify inspections," notes the firm.

"Our research indicates that Cintas’ has a poor reputation, and that new private equity and public money is entering the space, which will compress its growth and margins. In addition, we believe that Cintas is facing financial strain in its core uniform rental business from its 2017 levered acquisition of G&K for $2.1bn. With sell-side analysts failing to acknowledge any of these problems, or conduct a nuanced valuation of its various business segments to reflect divergent growth and risk profiles, our variant view suggests 60%-75% downside."

CTAS trades in the upper part of its 52-week range of $155.98 to $277.85.