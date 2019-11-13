Stocks start lower with Powell testimony on tap

Wall Street opens with modest losses, with the Fed and trade talks in focus; S&P and Dow both -0.2%, Nasdaq -0.3%.
Fed Chair Powell will command attention over the next two days with congressional testimony on the economic outlook; in a prepared statement, Powell says the Fed is unlikely to adjust interest rates anytime soon given the "sustained" economic expansion.
Separately, WSJ reports the removal of Chinese tariffs has been a hurdle in reaching agreement on a phase 1 trade deal.
European bourses are broadly lower, with Germany's DAX -0.5%, U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% and France's CAC -0.2%; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.3%.
In the U.S., financials (-0.7%), industrials (-0.5%) and energy (-0.5%) top the early S&P losers, while the utilities (+0.7%), real estate (+0.5%) and consumer staples (+0.3%) groups open in the green.
U.S. Treasury prices are higher, driving down yields across the curve, with the two-year yield off 2 bps to 1.63% and the 10-year yield 4 bps lower at 1.87%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.38.
U.S. WTI crude oil -0.3% to $56.62/bbl.
