Stocks start lower with Powell testimony on tap

Wall Street opens with modest losses, with the Fed and trade talks in focus; S&P and Dow both -0.2% , Nasdaq -0.3% .

Fed Chair Powell will command attention over the next two days with congressional testimony on the economic outlook; in a prepared statement, Powell says the Fed is unlikely to adjust interest rates anytime soon given the "sustained" economic expansion.

Separately, WSJ reports the removal of Chinese tariffs has been a hurdle in reaching agreement on a phase 1 trade deal.

European bourses are broadly lower, with Germany's DAX -0.5% , U.K.'s FTSE -0.4% and France's CAC -0.2% ; in Asia, Japan's Nikkei -0.9% and China's Shanghai Composite -0.3% .

In the U.S., financials ( -0.7% ), industrials ( -0.5% ) and energy ( -0.5% ) top the early S&P losers, while the utilities ( +0.7% ), real estate ( +0.5% ) and consumer staples ( +0.3% ) groups open in the green.

U.S. Treasury prices are higher, driving down yields across the curve, with the two-year yield off 2 bps to 1.63% and the 10-year yield 4 bps lower at 1.87%; U.S. Dollar Index +0.1% to 98.38.