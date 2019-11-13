Current monetary policy is appropriate - Fed's Powell

Fed Chair Jerome Powell signals that the central bank isn't eager to cut rates further until it assesses the effects of the three rate cuts it implemented this year.

"We see the current stance of monetary policy as likely to remain appropriate as long as incoming information about the economy remains broadly consistent with our outlook of moderate economic growth, a strong labor market, and inflation near our symmetric 2% objective," according to his prepared statement in testimony before Congress today.

"Of course, if development emerge that cause a material reassessment of our outlook, we would respond accordingly," he adds.

While the Fed sees sustained economic expansion as the most likely scenario, "noteworthy risks to this outlook remain," Powell's statement says.

The risks have been listed by Powell before -- sluggish growth abroad, trade issues, and muted inflation pressures.

The low interest rate environment, though, "limits the ability of monetary policy to support the economy." As a result, the Fed is conducting a review of its monetary policy strategy, tools and communications.

As for financial system stability, "the overall level of vulnerabilities facing the financial system has remained at a moderate level."

He'll also note that the FOMC's decision to continue temporary open market operations through at least January and purchase Treasury bills through at least Q2 of 2020 are "technical measures to support the effective implementation of monetary policy as we continue to learn about the appropriate level of [bank] reserves. They do not represent a change in the stance of monetary policy.

10-year Treasury holds onto gains; yield is down 5 points to 1.87%.

Powell speaks to the Congressional Joint Economic Committee today at 11 AM ET. Watch webcast here.