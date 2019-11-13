Ultra-bear steps out on Farfetch

Bernstein lowers Farfetch (FTCH -4.8% ) to Underperform from Market Perform on a brutal assessment of the retailer's model.

"Farfetch is no Uber of luxury goods distribution: most of the luxury goods brands worth their salt already have limousines of their own. The viability of a business model focused on providing the most aggressive prices is questionable," note analyst Luca Solca and team.

The firm drops its price target all the way to $4.00 to rep almost 50% downside potential for shares. The PT is about 80% below the average sell-side PT of $20.73. Bernstein's view of Farfetch aligns with the Quant Rating on the stock of Very Bearish (grades of F for profitability and momentum).

Farfetch is due to report earnings tomorrow, with the track to profitability likely to be front and center.