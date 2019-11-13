Good news for ATI's Flat Rolled Products segment

Allegheny Technologies (ATI -0.3% ) has signed another one year deal to extend and expand carbon steel hot-rolling conversion services for NLMK USA at its world-class Hot-Rolling and Processing Facility located in Brackenridge, PA.

The company expects 2020 volumes covered under the agreement to meaningfully increase over 2019 levels and include significant guaranteed volumes and fixed fee-per-ton revenues.

The continuation of this relationship is an important element of ATI’s drive to achieve improved and sustainable profitability in its Flat Rolled Products segment.