FBI probing permits for Energy Transfer's Mariner East project - AP

Energy Transfer (ET -3.7% ) plunges to a 52-week low following an AP report that the FBI has launched a corruption investigation into how Pennsylvania issued construction permits for the $3B Mariner East pipeline project.

The focus of the inquiry involves whether Gov. Wolf and his administration forced environmental protection staff to approve construction permits and whether Wolf or his administration received anything in return, according to the report.

Construction permit applications were submitted in 2015 for the 350-mile-long Mariner East 2 and 2x projects; both were projected to open in 2017, but Mariner East 2 began operating last December and Mariner East 2X could be complete in 2020.