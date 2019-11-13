Canada Goose -11% after conference call swings sentiment

Canada Goose (NYSE:GOOS) slides after the retailer warns during its FQ2 earnings call that the protests in Hong Kong have had a significant impact into FQ3.

Management also clarified on the call that wholesale revenue in FQ3 is expected to decrease at a mid-teens clip due to the timing of full winter orders.

Shares of Canada Goose are down 10.69% to $34.88 to trade at their lowest level since last June.

Canada Goose earnings call webcast

Previously: Canada Goose Holdings EPS beats by C$0.13, beats on revenue (Nov. 13)

Previously: Canada Goose +6% after sales sizzle (Nov. 13)