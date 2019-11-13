Therapix Bio up 20% on encouraging THX-110 data in obstructive sleep apnea

Thinly traded nano cap Therapix Biosciences (TRPX +20.1% ) is up on a 14x surge in volume in reaction to positive results from a single-arm open-label study evaluating lead candidate THX-110 in adults with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).

10 patients were enrolled and nine completed the trial (one dropped out due to treatment-related dizziness). 56% (n=5/9) showed significant improvement in their condition as measured by a scale called AHI with an average value reduction of ~54%.

Two participants experienced mild side effects that resolved when THC (psychoactive component of cannabis) dosages were reduced to 5 mg/day.

THX-110, a combination of the dronabinol (synthetic THC) and palmitoylethanolamide, a cannabinoid mimetic, is also being developed to treat Tourette syndrome and pain.