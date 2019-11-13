CAE +4% on FQ2 beat, strong growth

CAE (NYSE:CAE) shares are up 4% in early trade after the world's largest civil aviation training company reported a 21.6% rise in quarterly profit to $73.8M.

"CAE had good growth in the second quarter... and we secured nearly $1B of orders for a $9.2B backlog," said CEO Marc Parent. "Performance was led by Civil with 60% operating income growth and higher margins, and continued good momentum signing long-term training agreements with our airline partners.

"Further strengthening our position is our strategic partnership and exclusive 15-year training outsourcing with Directional Aviation Capital, one of the largest, fastest growing, and most innovative corporate aviation service companies globally."

FQ2 results