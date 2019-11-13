Turquoise Hill's Q3 Oyu Tolgoi output falls but raises full-year gold target

Turquoise Hill Resources (TRQ -2% ) tumbles despite reporting better than expected Q3 earnings, as its Oyu Tolgoi mine in Mongolia produced significantly less copper and gold during the quarter.

Q3 copper concentrate production fell 28% Y/Y to 28.4K mt, gold production plunged 66% to 28.6K oz. and silver output slipped 17% to 191K oz.

TRQ says the lower production and a 5% decline in the average realized copper price were partly offset by a 22% increase in the average gold price in the period.

TRQ says open pit tons mined increased 10% to 24.84M and 4% more ore was treated, but average mill head grades for copper fell 27% to 0.37%, gold dropped 63% to 0.14 g/t and silver slid 13.5% to 1.03 g/t.

TRQ says it expects open pit operations will continue to mine in the lower-grade Phase 4B ore and stockpiles through the rest of the year, with mill throughput forecast at ~40M mt.

But TRQ raises its full-year gold production forecast to 230K oz. from 230K oz. previously and says copper production guidance remains on track at 125K-155K mt.