Melinta down 44% on liquidity concerns

Nano cap Melinta Therapeutics (MLNT -44% ) slumps on more than double normal volume in reaction to its Q3 results. Highlights:

Revenues were down 53% due mainly to $20M in license revenue received a year ago.

Net loss: ($213.4M); loss/share: ($15.67).

Cash and equivalents at quarter-end: $63.5M (-22% from Q4 2018).

Cash consumption (9 mo.): ($89.8M).

Investors appear to be reacting to its disclosure (10-Q, page 25) that, based on its current forecast, it will probably not be in compliance with debt covenants for minimum revenue, minimum cash and going concern risk.

Management says it is "closely managing" its liquidity position as it explores strategic alternatives, adding that any transaction will be unlikely to be consummated outside of Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Previously: Melinta Therapeutics down 39% premarket on Q3 results (Nov. 13)