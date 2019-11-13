Brookfield Asset Management gets A- rating from Fitch

Fitch Ratings assigns a long-term issuer default rating of A- and a short-term IDR of F2 to Brookfield Asset Management (BAM), both solid investment-grade levels; outlook is stable.

Brookfield Finance Inc. gets a long-term ADR of A- and Brookfield US Holdings gets a long-term IDR of A- and short-term IDR of F2.

Reflects BAM's strong competitive position as a global alternative investment manager, experienced management team, strong operating margins, low leverage on a balance-sheet basis, and strong funding flexibility, among other things, Fitch said.