Cheetah Mobile -9.9% as utility revenues sink

Cheetah Mobile (NYSE:CMCM) is down 9.9% after its Q3 report, which showed a significant slowdown in utility product revenues.

Overall revenues dropped by nearly a third, to 919.9M yuan (about $128.7M).

"While our utility products and related services business continued facing some challenges, we remain confident in the fundamental strength of Cheetah Mobile and believe we are in the right direction of developing our AI-related business," says Chairman/CEO Sheng Fu.

Gross profit fell further, down 42.9% on a non-GAAP basis to 554.3M yuan (about $77.5M). Net income came to 487.1M yuan (about $68.1M).

Revenue breakout: Mobile Entertainment, 532.2M yuan (up 6.9%); Mobile games, 297.2M yuan (up 4.2%); LiveMe, 235M yuan (up 10.6%); Utility products/related services, 352.9M yuan (down 57.8%).

Liquidity was 2.41B yuan (about $336.6M) at quarter's end.

For Q4, it's guiding to revenues of 610M-650M yuan (about $85M-$91M), reflecting that LiveMe's revenues will no longer be included.

