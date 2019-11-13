Harmony Gold achieves higher price, lower production in FQ1

Harmony Gold (HMY +4.3%) reports FQ1 gold production fell nearly 5% Y/Y but rose 1.5% Q/Q to 361.1K oz.
HMY says total gold revenue for the September quarter jumped 20% to 8B rand ($537M), as it received an average gold price of $1,449/oz. vs. $1,315/oz. received in the June quarter and $1,263/oz. in the year-ago period.
The miner says an unexpected geological structure at Kusasalethu meant four panels were stopped, and as a result some high grade areas were being mined at lower grades than expected; it expects Kusasalethu to be back on plan toward the end of FY 2020.
Production guidance remains unchanged at 1.46M oz. for the fiscal year, which ends on June 30.
Try Seeking Alpha PREMIUM for unlimited analysis on HMY