Harmony Gold achieves higher price, lower production in FQ1

Harmony Gold (HMY +4.3% ) reports FQ1 gold production fell nearly 5% Y/Y but rose 1.5% Q/Q to 361.1K oz.

HMY says total gold revenue for the September quarter jumped 20% to 8B rand ($537M), as it received an average gold price of $1,449/oz. vs. $1,315/oz. received in the June quarter and $1,263/oz. in the year-ago period.

The miner says an unexpected geological structure at Kusasalethu meant four panels were stopped, and as a result some high grade areas were being mined at lower grades than expected; it expects Kusasalethu to be back on plan toward the end of FY 2020.

Production guidance remains unchanged at 1.46M oz. for the fiscal year, which ends on June 30.