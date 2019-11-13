Volkswagen preps Chattanooga plant for EV push

Volkswagen (OTCPK:VWAGY) broke ground today on a large expansion of a plant in Chattanooga, Tennessee to make electric vehicles. Production will begin 2022 with an all-electric crossover.

The expansion of the plant includes a 564K-square-foot addition to the body shop. Volkswagen will build both internal combustion engine vehicles as well as battery electric vehicles on the same assembly line.

"Expanding local production sets the foundation for our sustainable growth in the U.S. Electric vehicles are the future of mobility and Volkswagen will build them for millions, not just millionaires," says Volkswagen exec Scot Keough.

Volkswagen forecasts it will sell 1M EVs by 2025.