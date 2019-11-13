ArcelorMittal upped at KeyBanc on easing costs, inflecting spot steel margins

ArcelorMittal (MT -1.6% ) trades lower despite winning an upgrade to Overweight from Sector Weight with a $21 price target at KeyBanc, seeing easing input costs helping margins vs. spot steel as well as a potential path to exit its troubled Ilva assets.

KeyBanc's Philip Gibbs says that following recent due diligence, including his firm's Q4 "SoS" survey, estimates rise on primary carbon sheet spreads on better mill supply discipline against easing de-stocking pressures and subdued raw materials.

Gibbs says Overweight-rated Nucor (NUE -0.6% ) and Reliance Steel (RS +0.1% ) are his favorite through-cycle investments, while MT's valuation vs. trough EBITDA has become "intriguing."

MT's average Sell Side Rating and Seeking Alpha Authors Rating are both Bullish, while its Quant Rating is Neutral.