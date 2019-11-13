MACOM +2% target boosted after beats, upside view

Evercore maintains an Inline rating on MACOM (NASDAQ:MTSI) and raises the target from $20 to $25 after yesterday's earnings report.

MTSI beat Q4 revenue and earnings estimates with upside Q1 guidance that has $113-117M in revenue and $0.01-0.05 EPS.

Evercore says the results were "impressive" especially without Huawei in the mix.

The firm says the quarter signals "confirmation of a trough as revenues likely grows sequentially" through next year, but sees limited upside at the current valuation.