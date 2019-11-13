Barclays slices up retail

Barclays initiates coverage on U.S. specialty retail, apparel and e-commerce with an overall Neutral view, with a positive outlook on the off-price channel offsetting a negative stance on the mall sector.

Off-price retailers Burlington Stores (BURL -0.3% ), Ross Stores (ROST +0.1% ) and TJX Companies (TJX +0.1% ) all earn Overweight rating. "As a group, the companies benefit from inventory dislocation and have relatively less risk of passing price through from tariffs. Of the three stocks, and despite having the highest valuation, we favor BURL given its unit growth potential and the recent appointment of Michael O’Sullivan as CEO (most recently COO of ROST)," notes analyst Adrienne Yih.

Mall names Gap (GPS -2.4% ) and L Brands (LB -1.5% ) are started off with Underweight ratings. "We see comp and EPS risk in FY20 for both," warns Yih.

The firm's broad look at retail also yields VF Corp (VFC), National Vision (EYE -1.5% ), Ralph Lauren (RL +0.2% ) and Williams-Sonoma (WSM +1% ) as interesting picks tagged with Overweight ratings. Meanwhile, Wayfair (W +0.9% ) is initiated at Underweight. "We expect the mix of slowing top-line on a larger base of comp sales, combined with critical spending to fuel growth, to perpetuate losses," writes Yih.

Nike (NKE +1.1% ) is Barclays' overall top pick in retail. Yih and team highlight the company's international growth, higher margin direct to consumer growth and apparel category growth as long-term drivers. Nike is seen maintaining its low 30s ROIC and improving the direct to consumer business.

ETFs: XLY, XRT, VCR, FDIS, RTH, RETL, IYC, EMTY, IYK, FXD, UCC, RCD, WANT, PMR, SCC, UGE, PASS, SZK, FTXD, JHMC