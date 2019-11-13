TC Energy cuts November Keystone volumes by 39% after leak - Reuters

Nov. 13, 2019 11:28 AM ETTC Energy Corporation (TRP)TRPBy: Carl Surran, SA News Editor
  • TC Energy (TRP -0.1%) has told several Keystone oil pipeline shippers that November volumes would be cut by nearly 39% following the recent leak in North Dakota, Reuters reports.
  • TC previously told shippers that the outage meant it could not carry out 30% of normal November shipments on the 590K bbl/day pipeline from Alberta to refineries in the midwestern U.S.
  • The company recently completed repairs and restarted the pipeline at a 20% pressure reduction.
  • Traders say Western Canada Select heavy blend crude for December delivery was going for ~$18.25/bbl below WTI futures early today, narrower than Friday's settlement of $21.40/bbl below WTI.
