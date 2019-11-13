UBS bullish on solid season for videogames

UBS is out with bullish takes on the major videogame publishers, pointing to "solid levels of demand" industrywide for the key holiday season even amid a "noisy" competitive environment.
It's raised its price target on Activision Blizzard (ATVI +0.6%) to $66 from $56, implying 26% upside. It's also boosted its price target on Electronic Arts (EA -0.4%) to $122 from $117, implying 27% upside.
It's expecting Activision's Call of Duty: Modern Warfare to sell at least 25M units, with World of Warcraft III: Reforged to hit 10M units.
Meanwhile, it's initiated coverage of Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO +0.4%) at Buy, pointing to upcoming "multiple key secular tailwinds" for a company with a "proven track record" on content and capital allocation. Key catalysts include esports, Asian growth and (near term) performance of games including Borderlands 3 and NBA 2K20.
A $140 price target on TTWO implies 17% upside.
