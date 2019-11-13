New Age Beverages Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

New Age Beverages (NASDAQ:NBEV) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.04 (+50.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $69.95M (+357.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, nbev has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward.