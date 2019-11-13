Occidental seals Permian JV deal with Ecopetrol, eyes $15B-plus in asset sales

Occidental Petroleum (OXY -0.5% ) affirms its strategic alliance with Ecopetrol (EC -0.5% ) to develop 97K net acres of OXY-owned Midland Basin properties in west Texas.

EC, in its first foray into the Permian Basin and the U.S. onshore, will pay OXY $750M for a 49% stake in the joint venture and provide $750M in carried capital as it develops the acreage with OXY, which will operate and own a 51% interest.

OXY also says it had completed sales of $200M in non-core assets and will use the proceeds to pay down debt.

OXY says actions it already has in progress will allow it to exceed the upper end of its original $10B-$15B divestiture goal by the middle of 2020.