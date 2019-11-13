Viacom Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Viacom (NASDAQ:VIAB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-35.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.44B (+6.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, viab has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 17 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 8 downward.