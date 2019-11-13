Wheaton Precious Metals Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.17 (+112.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $235.93M (+27.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wpm has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 8 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 0 downward.