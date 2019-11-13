Helmerich & Payne Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (+26.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $650.92M (-6.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, hp has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 15 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 18 downward.