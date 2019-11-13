Canopy Growth Q2 2020 Earnings Preview

Canopy Growth (OTC:CGC) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Thursday, November 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -C$0.36 (+76.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is C$79.92M (+242.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, CGC has beaten EPS estimates 0% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 11 downward.