Walmart Q3 2020 Earnings Preview

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.09 (+0.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $127.97B (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, wmt has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 18 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 9 downward.