Yirendai Digital Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Yirendai Digital (NYSE:YRD) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.48 (-44.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $259.41M (+59.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, yrd has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.