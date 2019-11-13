Low interest rates, low inflation is new normal, Powell says (updated)

"I think the new normal now is low interest rates, low inflation and probably lower growth," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in testimony to Congress's Joint Economic Committee.

Even with the lower interest on its debt, the government still needs to reduce its budget deficit, Powell said.

"The debt is growing faster than the economy -- that's unsustainable," he said, adding that it's not the Fed's job to say how the government should cut the deficit.

"We need to get the economy to grow faster than the debt," Powell said, otherwise future generations will be paying more of their taxes to cover the government's debt costs than for other things like health care, etc.

Regarding interest rates, the futures market is expecting no change in interest rates at the December FOMC meeting. The probability of the federal funds target range staying at 1.50%-1.75% is at 96.3%, according to the CME FedWatch Tool.

With rates lower than they've historically been, that "leaves less room to cut in this new normal" when the next downturn occurs, Powell said.

Typically, in the post-war economy, the Fed has cut interest rates by close to 5% during a recession, he points out. That's one of the reason's why the central bank is reviewing its monetary policy tools.

Initial results of that review should be released mid-year 2020, the Fed has said.

10-year Treasury holds onto gains; yield falls 3 basis points to 1.884%.

Update at 12:32 PM ET: When asked what fiscal policies should be focused on to support continued economic growth, Powell said, "the longer-term issues that we face," particularly "labor force participation and productivity, which is closely linked to education... those are the things that are going to matter for our children and grandchildren."

The hearing has concluded.