Comscore +21.5% after disclosing round of insider buys

Comscore (NASDAQ:SCOR) has risen 21.5% in the wake of insider buys from its chairman as well as its newly named and recent CEOs.

New chief executive Bill Livek bought more than $1M worth of shares in a series of purchases over the past week, according to an SEC filing.

Including yesterday's purchase of 56,454 shares (at an average price of $3.38), the moves bring Livek's beneficial direct ownership to 735,829 shares.

Dale Fuller, who served as interim CEO before Livek's appointment, bought 20,000 shares, bringing his beneficial ownership to 33,470 shares.

Meanwhile, Chairman Brent Rosenthal disclosed buying 46,500 shares across a couple of transactions. Those bring his ownership to 140,804 shares.