Brookfield Property boosts bet on U.S. shopping malls - Bloomberg

Brookfield Property Partners (BPY +0.2% ) recently acquired JPMorgan Chase's (JPM -0.5% ) holdings in four U.S. shopping centers in which both companies invested, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The increased exposure to malls fits with Brookfield's strategy of buying top-tier shopping malls that have adjacent land that can be redeveloped with hotels, offices, and residences, according to one of the people.

New York State Teachers' Retirement also had a stake in two of those malls.

Concurrently, JPMorgan and NYSTRS acquired Brookfield's stake in a fifth mall.

The transaction values the five malls at $3.2B including debt, they said.