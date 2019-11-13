Disney +1.7% after 10M day-one streaming sign-ups

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) has legged up 1.7% after announcing that it passed 10M subscribers to Disney Plus on yesterday's launch day, passing a mark analysts had only expected by the end of the year.

Facing multiple reports of glitches in accessing the service on launch day, the company had pointed to demand that exceeded even its expectations as reasons for some of the troubles.

Disney has a five-year target of reaching 90M subscribers, at which point rival Netflix is expected to have about 300M. In Q3, Netflix claimed more than 60M paid domestic subs and more than 97M international subs.