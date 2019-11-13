Weibo Q3 2019 Earnings Preview

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) is scheduled to announce Q3 earnings results on Thursday, November 14th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.73 (-2.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $471.84M (+2.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, WB has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 5 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 10 downward.

