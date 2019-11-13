Applied Materials Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Thursday, November 14th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.76 (-21.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.68B (-8.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMAT has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 3 months, EPS estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 13 downward.