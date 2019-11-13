Chesapeake can manage debt obligations, Morgan Stanley says in downgrade

If Chesapeake Energy (CHK +6.4% ) can maintain today's rally, a positive close would snap a six-day losing streak that has cut the stock price by more than half to as low as $0.64.

The company announced after yesterday's close that its second largest shareholders had distributed 310M CHK shares to the partners of funds that it manages; then Reuters reported this morning that Comstock Resources is in talks to buy CHK's Haynesville shale assets.

Even a fresh downgrade from Morgan Stanley says the firm expects CHK to "successfully manage" a potential break in some of its debt obligations.

In cutting shares to Equal Weight with a $1.25 price target, Stanley said it expects CHK to "successfully manage through the potential covenant breach in 2020, [although] it will likely require strategic action and/or waivers."